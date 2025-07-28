Fishing ban extended in Kaptai Lake

The fishing ban in Kaptai Lake has been extended for two days today due to recent heavy rains in Rangamati.

Fishing, which was scheduled to resume at midnight on July 31, will now begin at midnight on August 2 due to heavy rainfall, said Rangamati Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Habib Ullah at a meeting at the deputy commissioner's conference room on Monday morning.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Habib Ullah presided over the meeting.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Education and ICT) Jobaida Akhter, Rangamati Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Rifat Asma, Additional Superintendent of Police Azharul Islam Mukul, District Fisheries Officer Adhir Chandra Das, BFDC Deputy Manager Md Masud Alam and other leaders of the Fishermen's Association were present.

DC Habib said that with the consent of the BFDC, the traders' association and the fishermen, fishing will begin in Kaptai Lake at midnight on August 2 and fish landing and transportation will begin at 6am on August 3.

Kaptai Lake Management Committee had imposed a three-month ban on fishing from May 1 to July 31 this year to ensure the natural reproduction of carp fish in Kaptai Lake and the proper growth of fry released into the lake.