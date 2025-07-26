Saturday, July 26, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Meghna’s water level above danger mark

Water has started entering the low-lying areas

Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 26 Jul 2025, 10:41 AM

The Water Development Board has reported that during high tide, the Meghna’s water flowed above the danger level.

Due to a low-pressure system formed in the Bay of Bengal, the Meghna coastal region in Chandpur has been flooded. As a result, the tide rose about three feet higher than normal, causing water to enter roads, ponds, and houses in those areas.

Since Friday, the water level of the Meghna River has risen. During this time, water levels in the coastal areas of Chandpur Sadar and Haimchar upazilas increased in the river. Additionally, in the Puran Bazar area near the town protection embankment, the river water has reached road level.

Shah Md Shoaib, senior meteorological officer at the Chandpur Weather Office, stated that due to the low-pressure system, a warning has been issued that tidal water may rise one to three feet above normal. 

Md Zahurul Haque, executive engineer of the Water Development Board in Chandpur, said: ‘We are aware that the river’s water level has risen. Our officials are also on alert. However, even though Meghna’s water level has increased, it doesn’t remain high for long. On Friday, during high tide, the Meghna’s water flowed 21cm above the danger mark.

Topics:

Low Pressurewater level rise
