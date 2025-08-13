Thursday, August 14, 2025

Low pressure over bay; cautionary signal 3 at four ports

Teesta River has been flowing 4cm above danger level

Photo: Collected
Update : 13 Aug 2025, 08:20 PM

A low-pressure area has developed over the west-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining northwest bay off the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coast early Wednesday, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

It was expected to intensify, with a steep pressure gradient over the north bay triggering gusty and squally weather over maritime ports, the northern part of the bay, and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.

Maritime ports in Chittagong, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla, and Payra were advised to hoist local cautionary signal-3. Fishing boats and trawlers in the north bay and deep sea were instructed to remain close to shore and proceed with caution until further notice.

Meanwhile, the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) said the Teesta River at Dalia point was flowing 4cm above the danger level and was expected to remain so for the next 24 hours.

Sarder Udoy Raihan, executive engineer of the FFWC, told Dhaka Tribune: “The water levels of the Brahmaputra, Jamuna, and Padma rivers are rising, while the Ganges has stabilized and is expected to decrease in the coming days. The Brahmaputra, Jamuna, and Padma may continue to rise over the next three days, potentially approaching danger levels, before stabilizing. Afterwards, water levels are likely to remain steady or gradually decrease.”

According to the FFWC, water levels in the Dharla and Dudhkumar rivers are likely to cross the danger level, potentially flooding low-lying areas in Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari, Rangpur, and Kurigram districts.

The Padma River was forecast to flow at the warning level for the next three days, temporarily inundating low-lying areas in Rajbari, Faridpur, Pabna, Manikganj, Shariatpur, Madaripur, Munshiganj, and Dhaka districts.

