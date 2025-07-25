River link with Hatia snapped by rough weather

Water communication between the isolated island upazila of Hatia in Noakhali and the rest of the country was suspended on Friday after the Meghna River turned rough due to a low-pressure system.

From around 11am, the river has been turbulent, with tidal water rising one to two feet higher than usual. As a result, authorities suspended all passenger transport on the route.

Fishing boats also began returning to shore in the afternoon.

Shortly after the issuance of Local Cautionary Signal No 3 in the morning, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Alauddin contacted various terminals and ordered a halt to all passenger crossings.

Since then, sea trucks and privately operated vessels on the Nalchira–Chairman Ghat route have suspended operations.

Passenger lighter vessels on the Dhaka–Hatia route have also stopped running due to the adverse weather.

Similarly, government ships operating on the Chittagong–Hatia route have been suspended.

A visit to Nalchira Ghat revealed numerous lighter vessels anchored near the shore, with the sea reported to be extremely rough.

The UNO said that all water transport services have been suspended due to the inclement weather. "No passenger movement will be allowed until the situation improves. Additionally, fishing trawlers have been instructed to stay close to the coast."