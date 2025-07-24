Thursday, July 24, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
3 killed in collision between two buses in Faridpur

Police are working to recover the two buses involved in the accident

Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 24 Jul 2025, 12:02 PM

At least three people have been killed and 10 others injured in a head-on collision between two passenger buses in Faridpur.

The accident occurred around 10am on Thursday near Abul Hossain Filling Station on the Dhaka-Khulna highway in Karimpur, Faridpur Sadar upazila.

According to police sources, the accident happened when a Dhaka-bound Royal Express bus from Chuadanga collided head-on with a local bus from Rick Enterprise, traveling from Faridpur to Magura.

The injured and deceased were taken to the hospital, though their identities have not yet been confirmed by police.

Karimpur highway police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Salauddin Chowdhury said the police are working to identify the deceased.

The process of recovering the two damaged buses is underway.

Legal action will be taken regarding the incident, the OC added. 

Topics:

FaridpurAcross Bangladesh Road Accidents
