Writ seeks ban on faulty aircraft operations in densely populated areas

A writ petition has been filed seeking a judicial investigation into the crash of a Bangladesh Air Force jet at Milestone School and College in Dhaka’s Diabari, Uttara, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of numerous students and others.

The petition also calls for a directive to ban the operation of faulty aircraft, including fighter jets, over densely populated areas in Dhaka and across the country.

The writ was filed on Tuesday by Senior Advocate Zainul Abedin and Advocate Anisur Rahman Raihan Biswas.

He said the petition may be heard by the High Court bench of Justice Fahmida Khatun and Justice Sayed Jahed Mansur.

The petition seeks directives to disclose the number of faulty aircraft under the Air Force and details of the maintenance activities carried out for them.

Additionally, the writ seeks arrangements to send injured students, teachers, and guardians of Milestone School abroad for advanced medical treatment.

It also demands Tk5 crore in compensation for each student who died in the fire at the school, and Tk1 crore for each injured student.