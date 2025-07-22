Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Writ seeks ban on faulty aircraft operations in densely populated areas

The writ seeks Tk5 crore for each deceased student and Tk1 crore for each injured student

Dhaka High court Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 22 Jul 2025, 01:46 PM

A writ petition has been filed seeking a judicial investigation into the crash of a Bangladesh Air Force jet at Milestone School and College in Dhaka’s Diabari, Uttara, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of numerous students and others.

The petition also calls for a directive to ban the operation of faulty aircraft, including fighter jets, over densely populated areas in Dhaka and across the country.

The writ was filed on Tuesday by Senior Advocate Zainul Abedin and Advocate Anisur Rahman Raihan Biswas.

He said the petition may be heard by the High Court bench of Justice Fahmida Khatun and Justice Sayed Jahed Mansur.

The petition seeks directives to disclose the number of faulty aircraft under the Air Force and details of the maintenance activities carried out for them.

Additionally, the writ seeks arrangements to send injured students, teachers, and guardians of Milestone School abroad for advanced medical treatment.

It also demands Tk5 crore in compensation for each student who died in the fire at the school, and Tk1 crore for each injured student.

 

Topics:

HIgh CourtHigh Court writMilestone College Plane Crash
Read More

Law, education advisers, press secretary besieged by protesting Milestone students

Crowd chaos outside burn institute after Milestone jet crash

Milestone jet crash: Health adviser visits burn institute

Mother dies trying to save daughter from Milestone jet crash

Two Milestone students laid to rest in Tangail

Milestone jet crash: Students take to streets with 6-point demand

Latest News

Law, education advisers, press secretary besieged by protesting Milestone students

Crowd chaos outside burn institute after Milestone jet crash

Consensus Commission begins talks with political parties

Milestone jet crash: Health adviser visits burn institute

A national tragedy that must never happen again

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x