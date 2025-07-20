Sunday, July 20, 2025

Curfew, Section 144 withdrawn in Gopalganj

Law enforcement operations to arrest those involved in the violence will continue

Police, army, and joint forces personnel are patrolling around the Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Mausoleum. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 20 Jul 2025, 08:50 PM

The Gopalganj district administration has withdrawn the curfew and Section 144 imposed in light of deadly clashes last week.

The announcement from Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Kamruzzaman came in a press release at 7:30pm on Sunday.

According to the press release, Section 144 and the curfew will no longer be in effect in Gopalganj after 8pm.

"The overall situation is being reviewed. Further instructions will be issued based on that assessment."

The press release also stated that law enforcement operations to arrest those involved in the violence will continue.

Earlier, on Wednesday, members of the now-banned Chhatra League and Awami League carried out attacks during the National Citizen Party’s march and rally in the district.

The five-hour-long violence left four people dead that day, while another person died later.

A curfew was imposed from 8pm that night to 6pm on Thursday.

Subsequently, the curfew was extended from 6pm on Thursday to 11am on Friday.

After a three-hour break, curfew was again enforced from 2pm to 6pm. Later, it was extended from 6pm to 6am on Saturday.

On Saturday, the curfew was relaxed from 6am to 8pm. It was reimposed from 8pm on Saturday, to 6am on Sunday.

Later, the Gopalganj deputy commissioner imposed Section 144 from 6am to 8pm on Sunday.

Magistrate Rasel Munshi of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office confirmed the details.

Bangladesh Chhatra LeagueSection 144CurfewGopalganjAwami League (AL)
