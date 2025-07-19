Saturday, July 19, 2025

Curfew extended in Gopalganj

The curfew was relaxed from 6am to 8pm on Saturday

Photo: Samsudozza Nabab/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 19 Jul 2025, 05:31 PM

The curfew in Gopalganj has been extended from 8pm on Saturday, until 6am on Sunday.

The curfew was declared by Gopalganj Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate Muhammad Kamruzzaman.

The information was confirmed through a press release sent from the office of the Deputy Commissioner at 4:45pm.

The curfew was relaxed from 6am to 8pm on Saturday.

Earlier on Wednesday, at least four people were killed and over 50 others injured in clashes between police and activists of Awami League and its associate bodies over a rally of the National Citizen Party (NCP) in the district.

Meanwhile, the government has formed a three-member body to investigate the violence occurred in Gopalganj. 

On Thursday, Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said law enforcers have so far arrested 25 people over the violence centring an NCP rally, vowing to continue drives until all accused are held.

Topics:

CurfewGopalganj
