BNP factions clash over ferry lease in Shariatpur, blocking Chandpur-Shariatpur highway

Commuters, particularly women and children, have been suffering in the sweltering heat since dawn

Photo: UNB
Update : 18 Jul 2025, 11:05 PM

Traffic movement on the Chandpur-Shariatpur regional highway has come to a standstill following a clash between two rival BNP factions over the lease of the Narsinghpur ferry ghat in Bhedarganj upazila.

The disruption started early Friday when former Chhatra Dal leader Jisan Bala and his supporters blocked the highway, protesting what they claim was the unlawful takeover of the ferry ghat by rival faction leader Momin Didar.

The blockade has resulted in severe congestion, with hundreds of vehicles—including cargo lorries and passenger buses—stranded for hours.

Commuters, particularly women and children, have been suffering in the sweltering heat since dawn.

According to local sources, Momin Didar had held the ferry ghat lease for the past year.

However, the lease was recently given to Jisan Bala, a former member secretary of Sakhipur Thana Chhatra Dal, effective from July 1.

Didar has since filed a case in court challenging the new lease and seeking Tk75 lakh in compensation.

Tensions escalated on Thursday when Didar reportedly retook control of the ghat, prompting Bala and his supporters to enforce the road blockade at around 3am.

Both groups mobilized at the ghat area, leading to an overnight standoff that continued into Friday morning.

In this regard, Didar said: “I have held this lease for a long time. Jisan Bala and his associates unlawfully blocked the road. I have reported this to Sakhipur police.”

On the other side, Bhedarganj Upazila Jubo Dal President Masum Bala, uncle of Jisan Bala, said: “My nephew legally obtained the lease for the 2025–26 fiscal year. But the previous leaseholder, Momin Didar, forcibly evicted our people and occupied the ghat.”

Md Nazrul Islam, superintendent of Shariatpur Police, said the district administration, along with senior officials from the relevant departments, is working to mediate between the two groups.

“Police are on the ground to maintain order and prevent further escalation,” he added.

