NCP arch torched ahead of rally in Narayanganj

Unidentified miscreants set fire to an archway erected by the National Citizen Party (NCP) in Narayanganj’s College Road early Friday, ahead of the party’s scheduled rally.

The incident occurred around 3:30am, and NCP district leaders blamed banned Chhatra League for the arson.

Ahmedur Rahman Tonu, a central leader of the NCP, claimed that Chhatra League members were behind the arson.

“They fled when a night guard intervened. We later informed the police and demanded a fair investigation,” he said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime and Operations) Tarek Al Mehdi said police are aware of the incident and investigating the matter seriously.

Meanwhile, NCP leaders are expected to arrive in Narayanganj on Friday to join their pre-announced “July March” starting from the city’s Nitaiganj area.