ISPR urges calm amid Gopalganj unrest, assures situation now under control

The Inter Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) on Thursday called on the public to remain calm and cooperate with law enforcement agencies, urging them not to be misled by rumors or propaganda surrounding the recent unrest in Gopalganj.

In a press release, ISPR said that on Wednesday, a group of unruly people carried out violent and terrorist activities in Gopalganj Sadar Upazila during a political rally organised as part of a broader march by a political party in the district.

Several police personnel and journalists were initially injured during the clashes. In addition, key government installations and vehicles were vandalised and set on fire.

“As the situation deteriorated rapidly, members of the Bangladesh Army and local police swiftly intervened and initially brought the situation under control,” said the ISPR.

However, violence escalated again during the political rally when the stage was attacked a second time. Simultaneously, the district jail was also targeted and extensively damaged. Despite repeated announcements through loudspeakers urging calm, the attackers launched cocktails and bricks at army personnel, forcing them to respond in self-defense.

Subsequently, the army, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), and police jointly dispersed the rioters. Under the overall supervision of the army, civilians who had taken refuge at the Office of the Superintendent of Police in Gopalganj were safely relocated to Khulna.

Law enforcement agencies successfully restored order and ensured public safety through professional conduct and restraint.

The ISPR confirmed that the overall security situation in Gopalganj is now stable, and a curfew imposed by the administration remains in effect.