Heaviest rainfall of monsoon hits Mymensingh, disrupts daily life

Mymensingh experienced its heaviest rainfall of this monsoon in the 24 hours on 6am on Thursday, leaving large parts of the city submerged and disrupting daily life.

Anwar Hossain, the official in charge of the local met office, located on the Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) campus, said Mymensingh recorded 88mm of rainfall during the period.

Besides, 80mm of rain fell within just three hours, between 6am and 9am on Thursday, Anwar added.

Previously, the highest single-day rainfall this season was recorded on June 1, at 80mm.

The heavy rain led to waterlogging in parts of the city, while rising water levels also affected low-lying rural areas.

Locals were seen wading through water to catch fish in groups.

The rain also disrupted academic activities, preventing many students from attending schools, madrasas and colleges in the morning.