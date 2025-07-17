Curfew continues in Gopalganj, NCP's nationwide protests on Thursday

The curfew remains in force in Gopalganj district town amid an uneasy on Thursday, following violent clashes on Wednesday between Awami League activists and law enforcers over an NCP rally.

The government imposed the curfew to contain the escalating tensions.

According to a statement from the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing, the curfew will remain in place until 6pm on Thursday.

The Gopalganj district town witnessed heightened unrest throughout Wednesday, as activists of the Awami League, its banned student wing Chhatra League, and other affiliated organisations occupied various points, wielding sticks and hurling brickbats.

In response, the army, Rapid Action Battalion (Rab), police, and four platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) intensified patrols across the city to maintain order.

Section 144 was also imposed in Gopalganj Sadar by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Kamruzzaman, although no time limit was specified.

So far, the clashes have claimed four lives and left dozens injured, according to hospital and police sources.

Meanwhile, the government described the violence in Gopalganj as “utterly indefensible” and warned that those responsible would be brought to justice.

“Let it be made absolutely clear: violence has no place in our nation. Justice must and will prevail,” the government said in a statement on the attack on the peaceful NCP rally.

It added that preventing young citizens from holding a peaceful rally to mark the one-year anniversary of their revolutionary movement was a “shameful violation” of their fundamental rights.

Following the escalation, NCP leaders, including Akhtar Hossain, Hasnat Abdullah, and Sarjis Alam, were evacuated from Gopalganj with the assistance of the army, police, Rab, and BGB.

A widely circulated video on social media showed them entering an armoured vehicle.

They were later taken to Khulna Circuit House and a local hotel.

At a press conference in Khulna at 9:30pm, NCP convener Nahid Islam accused the Awami League and its banned affiliates of launching a militant-style attack on their peaceful rally with intent to kill.

In response, the NCP announced nationwide demonstrations for Thursday to protest the attack.