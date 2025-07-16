Thursday, July 17, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Delhi urges Dhaka to halt demolition of Satyajit Ray’s ancestral home, offers preservation support

The old single-storey building on Harikishore Ray Road in Mymensingh town has been used by the Bangladesh Shishu Academy since 1989

Photo: Collected
Update : 16 Jul 2025, 12:17 PM

India on Tuesday called on Bangladesh to reconsider the demolition of legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray’s ancestral home in Mymensingh, offering support for its restoration and proposing that the site be transformed into a "museum of literature."

"We note with profound regret that the ancestral property of noted filmmaker and litterateur Satyajit Ray in Mymensingh, Bangladesh, belonging to his grandfather and eminent litterateur, Upendra Kishor Ray Chowdhury, is being demolished," the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

"The property, presently owned by the government of Bangladesh, is in a state of disrepair. Given the building’s landmark status, symbolizing Bangla cultural renaissance, it would be preferable to reconsider the demolition and examine options for its repair and reconstruction as a museum of literature and a symbol of the shared culture of India and Bangladesh."

The government of India would be willing to extend cooperation for this purpose, it added.

A national daily reported earlier in the day that demolition work is underway at the ancestral home of Satyajit Ray on Harikishore Ray Road. 

Harikishore Ray Chowdhury was a zamindar of Mosua in Katiadi upazila of Kishoreganj.

He was the forefather of Upendrakishore Ray Chowdhury, Sukumar Ray and Satyajit Ray—pioneers of Bangla children's literature.

The old single-storey building on Harikishore Ray Road in Mymensingh town has been used by the Bangladesh Shishu Academy since 1989.

For the past 10 years, no activities could be conducted there due to its dilapidated condition and it remained abandoned.

Over the past few days, demolition work has been ongoing to construct a semi-permanent structure for the operations of the Shishu Academy in Mymensingh.

Topics:

Satyajit RayMymensinghBangladesh Shishu Academy
Read More

Lightning strike kills man, son in Mymensingh

JKKNIU's 'Anjali Laho Mor' sculpture demolition sparks criticism

2 killed in Mymensingh road crash

Explosion in front of International Crimes Tribunal gate

Dhaka-Mymensingh rail communication disrupted amid protests

Eid journey turns tragic as 4 of a family killed in Mymensingh accident

Latest News

Root: Incredible Stokes put body on line for England

Yamal takes iconic Barcelona number 10 shirt

Bellingham set to miss three months after shoulder surgery

Violence at Gopalganj NCP rally claims lives, curfew imposed

Liverpool eye blockbuster $160m bid for Newcastle's Isak

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x