Konu Mia released after 30 years in jail without conviction

Konu Mia, a person with mental health issues, had been in custody since April 25, 1995 over the murder of his mother

Konu Mia, recently freed on bail, stands in the middle between his brothers outside Habiganj District Jail. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 15 Jul 2025, 06:07 PM

Konu Mia, a person with mental health issues, was released on bail from Habiganj District Jail on Tuesday morning, after more than three decades in confinement, despite not being sentenced.

He had been in custody since April 25, 1995 for the murder of his mother.

Konu Mia hails from Singha village in Lakhai upazila of Habiganj and is the son of the late Chini Mia.

According to the case details, at around 2pm on April 25, 1995, Konu Mia reportedly hacked his sleeping mother, Mejester Bibi, to death with a spade.

The incident shocked the local community and he was immediately apprehended by villagers and turned over to the police.

His brother, Monu Mia, filed a murder case at Lakhai police station.

Following the investigation, police submitted a charge sheet on March 23, 1996.

Jail Superintendent Monir Hossain Chowdhury said that Konu Mia received treatment for his mental condition in the jails of Habiganj and Sylhet, as well as at Pabna Mental Hospital.

He continued to suffer from his illness during his stay at Habiganj District Jail, and the authorities had informed higher officials about his condition at various points, Monir told Dhaka Tribune.

He added that the case proceedings were stayed under an order from the High Court.

Habiganj Judge Court Public Prosecutor Md Abdul Hai also confirmed that the case was stayed by order of the higher court.

Habiganj Legal Aid Officer and Senior Assistant Judge Muhammad Abbas Uddin took notice of Konu Mia’s case and appointed a lawyer for him on July 9 to ensure he received proper legal support.

On the following Monday, a bail petition was submitted to the court, and District and Sessions Judge Jesmin Ara Begum granted him bail.

The plaintiff, Monu Mia, along with his brother Nasu Mia, provided a bond of custody for the release.

Murder Case Mental illness
