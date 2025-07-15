Govt to import 4 lakh tons of rice to avert food risk in flood season

The government on Tuesday decided to import four lakh tons of rice, aiming to avert any kind of food security risk during the flood season.

The decision was taken at a Food Planning and Monitoring Committee meeting chaired by Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed at the Bangladesh Secretariat.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Food Adviser Ali Imam Majumder said the government has taken the plan apprehending that there will be floods during the Aman season.

“We do not want to take any risk during the Aman season. Last time we had started our preparations after the flood due to the formation of the interim government,” he said.

The import will be made through an international tender, he said.

Although standing vegetable crops have been affected by continuous rains, there is no risk of crop loss as Boro paddy has already been harvested and Aman is still at an early stage, the adviser said.

“But, we have taken our preparations, we will start our advance procurement process,” he said.

The bureaucrat turned adviser to the interim government, Ali Imam Majumder, also said that till November, the Safe Food Storage will be 13 lakh tons, comprising rice and wheat.

He said that the government has already collected some 3.76 lakh tons of Boro paddy against the target of 3.50 lakh tons, and the target for rice collection is 14 lakh tons, whereas some 9.50 lakh tons have been collected.

“Hopefully, we will be able to reach near the target. We will stop the process to procure the rice in the middle of the August,” he said.

“As soon as we finish the procurement process, we will start food-friendly programmes,” he added.

He said that some 55 lakh families across the country, which was 50 lakh previously, will get 30 kilograms of rice per month at the rate of Tk15 per kilogram.

This will continue for six months- August, September, October, November, February and March.