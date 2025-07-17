Feni floods leave behind trail of destruction worth 146C

The recent flooding in Feni district has left thousands of residents reeling from devastating losses across agriculture, fisheries, and livestock sectors, with the overall damage estimated at Tk146.43 crore, according to official sources.

Triggered by incessant rainfall and a surge of water from upstream regions, the flood submerged vast stretches of low-lying areas in Feni Sadar, Chhagalnaiya, Daganbhuiyan, Fulgazi and Parshuram upazilas, severely affecting daily life and livelihoods, they said.

Agriculture: A battered backbone

According to a preliminary report from the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), 5,564.61 hectares of cropland have been damaged. This includes 845 hectares of Aush paddy, 537 hectares of summer vegetables, 14 hectares of chilli, seven hectares of ginger, 2.5 hectares of turmeric, 0.11 hectares of tomato, 689 hectares of Aman seedbeds, and 3,470 hectares of stored ginger.

The loss has impacted an estimated 28,835 farmers, with damages amounting to Tk38.07 crore.

Kamruzzaman Chowdhury from Darbarpur Union in Fulgazi upazila said: “My entire summer Aman seedbed on three bighas of land was ruined. Every year floods ruin our crops and plunge our families into a financial crisis.”

Mustafizur Rahman of Dhanikunda in Parshuram upazila said: “Five bighas of vegetable lands have been submerged and damaged during the flood. Within a year, we have faced massive losses once again. If this continues, we will have to starve.”

Mohammad Atik Ullah, Deputy Director of DAE, said: “There is still a lot of water in many areas. We can assess the true loss only once the water recedes. We’re working on initial calculations and will recommend compensation for affected farmers.”

Fisheries: Livelihoods washed away

The fisheries sector reported a total loss of Tk8.71 crore.

According to the District Fisheries Office, 276.20 metric tonnes of fish worth Tk5.90 crore were washed away from 2,330 ponds, water bodies, and farms.

Besides, 128 metric tonnes of fish fry worth Tk3.50 lakh were destroyed, while infrastructural damages amounted to Tk42.50 lakh.

Md Alamgir, a fish farmer from Munshirhat Union, said he lost fish from three ponds totalling three bighas, resulting in a loss of Tk2.5 lakh. “We don’t know how to recover,” he added.

Abdur Rahman from Paschim Alka village in Parshuram upazila shared a similar plight. “I lost my net-enclosed pond, with all the fish swept away. Officials did not assist us properly last year either, so it’ll be impossible to recover without help.”

District Fisheries Officer Aminul Islam said final reports are being prepared and a list will be sent to the government for compensation.

Livestock sector suffers heavy Toll

Floodwaters claimed the lives of 10,600 poultry birds—1,400 in Fulgazi, 7,200 in Parshuram, and 2,000 in Chhagalnaiya. Besides, 235 ducks, three goats, one sheep and four cows were lost, according to the District Livestock Office.

Animal feed and fodder were also destroyed: seven tonnes of animal feed worth Tk2.58 lakh, 30 metric tonnes of husk worth Tk1.70 lakh, and 160 metric tonnes of grass worth Tk7.65 lakh.

Kamal Hossain from Amjad Hat Union lamented: “I lost one cow—the only source of income. We are now destitute. If sustainable dams are not constructed, this crisis will never end.”

Md Hasan, owner of Bismillah Poultry in Bijoypur, said: “Years of hard work and dreams have ended in a moment, causing a loss of Tk4.50 lakh.”

Dr Md Mozammel Haque, Feni’s Livestock Officer, said the estimated loss in this sector stands at Tk64.89 lakh. “Compensation will be disbursed to affected and marginal farmers once officially sanctioned,” he said.

Breaches and infrastructure damage

Embankments along the Muhuri, Kahua and Sillonia rivers suffered 41 breaches across five upazilas. The Water Development Board estimates damages at nearly Tk9 crore.

Assistant Engineer Abul Kashem said: “Since July 8, breaches have occurred in 41 locations along embankments, affecting five upazilas.”

Meanwhile, floodwaters damaged 126 roads covering a combined 300 kilometres in three upazilas. Feni Roads & Highways Executive Engineer Mahmud Al Faruq said the damage is valued at Tk90 crore.

Displacement and ongoing hardship

While 9,195 flood victims have left shelter homes, 365 people from 122 families are still residing in nine centres, highlighting the prolonged effects of the disaster.

This flood, though severe, follows a more devastating one in August 2024, which claimed 29 lives and affected over ten lakh people in the district. That event caused total damages of approximately Tk2,686.205 crore—crippling roads, schools, homes, businesses and vital infrastructure.

With memories of last year’s disaster still fresh, many in Feni now wonder how many more blows their communities can endure without sustainable and long-term solutions.