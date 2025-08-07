Feni faces flood risk again as embankment work stalls

Residents of three upazilas in Feni—Fulgazi, Parshuram, and Chhagalnaiya—are living in constant fear as heavy rains may trigger floods anytime, and authorities have yet to repair embankments damaged in last month’s flood.

Although floodwaters have receded, breaches in 42 spots in the embankments in the Muhuri, Kohua, and Silonia rivers remain unrepaired, leaving the region vulnerable.

With monsoon clouds looming and a forecast of fresh floods in the region, panic grips locals who are still reeling from last year’s catastrophic floods.

Intermittent rain for the last couple of days has disrupted daily life in Feni, causing temporary waterlogging in several low-lying areas of the town.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has issued a warning of continued rainfall in various parts of the country due to active monsoon conditions.

If the rains persist, water levels in the Muhuri and the Silonia rivers may rise again.

Although repair work began on July 20 it had to be suspended as river levels surged again. On July 21, strong upstream currents from India caused fresh inundation of five villages in Chitholia union through the unrepaired embankment breaches.

In response, residents and organisations have intensified their demands for sustainable flood protection.

A protest march was held on July 23 from the Feni Central Shaheed Minar to the local office of the Water Development Board (WDB) pressing for eight specific demands, including permanent embankment reconstruction.

Over the past month, various groups under the banner of ‘all walks of life’ and with support from Feni expatriates have staged human chains and protests.

Earlier, 56 voluntary organisations in Parshuram also held a human chain demanding swift embankment repair.

With rain resuming this week, concerns of renewed damage have escalated.

Locals fear that floodwaters could again breach the damaged points and flood their homes and croplands.

During the July 8 flood, breaches at 42 points submerged 137 villages in the three upazilas, affecting thousands. Crops, roads, bridges and educational institutions suffered extensive damage.

Abu Taleb Ripon, a resident of Fulgazi, said: “The embankments have not been repaired yet. If the rain continues, the area will be flooded again. People living near the broken embankments are spending their days in fear.”

Shafik Ahmed of Nish Kalikapur village in Parshuram added: “I lost everything in last year’s flood. I’m still living in a fragile bamboo house. Every night I worry about the river flooding again. The spot where embankment was damaged hasn’t been repaired yet.”

Zahirul Islam Raju from Fulgazi noted: “Last year’s flood trauma still haunts people. As soon as it starts raining, locals stay up all night, fearing another flood.”

Masum Chowdhury, who lost his home in West Olka village of Chitholia union on July 8, said: “Whenever I see dark clouds, my body shivers. I sit by the broken embankment, dreading the moment water might gush in again. We’ve pleaded repeatedly with the Water Development Board to build a sustainable embankment. Every night feels like a nightmare.”

Tajul Islam, proprietor of The New Trade Link, the contractor assigned to repair the embankment, said: “We had started repairing the 80-meter breach on embankment in the Muhuri River at West Olka in Parshuram. But a sudden rise in water level swept away our excavation equipment and materials. Work will resume once the water recedes.”

WDB Executive Engineer Akhtar Hossain Majumder said 15 points of the embankment in Parshuram were damaged in the July 8 flood.

“We assigned contractors for urgent repairs, but rising river levels on July 20 forced suspension of the work. Once water levels drop, repairs will resume,” he said.