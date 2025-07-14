3 killed, 15 injured in Magura road crash

Three people died and 15 others sustained injuries as a bus crashed into a battery-run van on Magura-Jhenaidah Highway in Magura Sadar upazila.

Two of the deceased were identified as van driver Sagor, 30, son of Awal Mollah of Gouricharanpur village under Sadar upazila, and its passenger Resham Khatun, 35, wife of Anisur Rahman of Doramtona village in the same upazila.

Some of the injured--Tania, 20, Sohag, 27, Samsul 34, and Samiha, 30, are undergoing treatment at Magura and Jhenaidah Sadar Hospitals.

Sub-inspector of Magura Ramnagar Highway Police Station Mahabub Hossain said the Dhaka-bound bus of ‘Golden Line Paribahan’ from Meherpur knocked down the van coming from the opposite direction in Ramnagar area on Sunday afternoon, leaving the van driver dead on the spot and others injured.

The bus plunged into a roadside ditch after the accident, he said.

Later, fire service personnel accompanied by locals rescued the victims and sent to the hospitals, the SI added.