BGB strengthens patrols along Sylhet border following Indian curfew

In response to a recent curfew imposed by Indian authorities along the border, the Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) has intensified surveillance in the Sylhet region to prevent illegal activities and ensure national security.

Lieutenant Colonel Md Nazmul Haque, commanding officer of the 48 BGB Battalion, said that an unfortunate incident took place on Thursday during a joint land survey in the Tamabil-Noljurhi area, involving local villagers from both Bangladesh and India.

Following this, a curfew was declared by the district magistrate in the three hill districts of India, bordering Sylhet. The curfew is in effect daily from 8pm to 6am for an indefinite period.

“In light of the current situation, 48 BGB has bolstered its regular patrol operations to safeguard our borders and prevent illegal intrusion, exit, and smuggling,” Lt Col Nazmul said.

He added: “Additionally, public awareness campaigns are ongoing in the border-adjacent communities to keep residents informed and alert.”

Authorities have assured that the situation remains under control, and BGB is working closely with local administrations to maintain peace and security along the border.