Students block Dhaka-Mymensingh highway protesting fellow’s death

The students of Rover Polly Degree College on Saturday blocked the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway at Mastarbari in Gazipur, protesting the alleged killing of a fellow student who was pushed off a bus by some transport workers.

At one point, the protesters vandalized a Takwa Paribahan bus, which led to a traffic jam as vehicles were stuck on both sides of the road. The protest took place from 11am to 12pm.

According to Mehedi Hasan, the officer-in-charge (OC) of Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP), the highway was cleared after 12pm when the protesters were persuaded to leave, allowing traffic to resume.

The protesters formed a human chain, asserting that their peer, Siam, was deliberately killed by a helper of a Takwa Paribahan bus, who pushed him off the bus over a fare dispute.

They demanded the immediate arrest and punishment of the perpetrator, as well as measures to ensure the safe transportation of students on buses.

Siam, a student of the college, died after falling off a bus of Takwa Paribahan on Thursday night.

The students alleged that Siam was pushed off the bus following a dispute over half fare.

Meanwhile, vehicular movement returned to normal nearly two hours later following assurance from the local administration.