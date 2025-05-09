Student dies after being pushed off bus over fare dispute in Gazipur

A college student died after allegedly being pushed off a bus by the driver’s assistant of a Takwa Paribahan bus during a dispute over half fare in Gazipur on Thursday night.

The deceased was Siam, 19, an eleventh-grade student at the local Rover Scout School and College in the Porabari area.

The incident occurred around 9:30pm in the Porabari (Masterbari) area on the Dhaka–Mymensingh highway in Gazipur, confirmed Abul Kashem, sub-inspector (SI) at Gazipur Sadar police station.

Siam was a resident of Baupara village in Gazipur Sadar upazila.

SI Abul Kashem said Siam was travelling from Joydebpur Chourasta to Porabari on the Paribahan bus.

During the journey, Siam got into an argument with the helper over wanting to pay half fare.

At one point, the helper pushed Siam, causing him to fall off the moving bus onto the highway.

At that moment, an unidentified speeding vehicle ran over him, causing a fatal head injury and bleeding from the mouth, the SI said.

He died on the spot.

Upon receiving the news, police recovered the student's body and sent it to the Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital morgue in Gazipur for autopsy.

Although locals managed to seize the Takwa Paribahan bus, the driver and helper escaped, the SI said.

Efforts are currently underway to apprehend them and legal proceedings regarding the incident are ongoing, the SI added.