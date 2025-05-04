Sunday, May 04, 2025

Garment workers stage demonstration in Chittagong; army, police deployed

Industrial Police says 50 factories in Chittagong have shut down since August 5 last year

Garment workers stage demonstration in Chittagong: Army, Police deployed. Photo: UNB
Update : 04 May 2025, 02:06 PM

Several hundred of workers of a garment factory on Sunday staged demonstrations to press home their 5-point demand including an increase in wages in Karnaphuli upazila of Chittagong district.

The workers of "Golden Son Ltd" in Khwajnagar area of the upazila began the demonstrations chanting slogans and carrying banners and festoons around 11:30am.

Their other demands are full payment within the scheduled time, scrapping of the two-installment wage system, payment of salaries between the 1 to 10 of each month and compensation equivalent to three months and 13 days’ salary in accordance with government rules if any worker is terminated.

Officer-in-Charge of Karnaphuli police station Md Sharif said they along with army members were trying to bring the situation under control.

The factory’s Human Resources Officer Md Noman and other officials declined to comment.

However, a company spokesperson on condition of anonymity said: "We are now in a meeting to address the matter and hope to resolve it soon."

Chittagong Industrial Police Superintendent Mohammad Sulaiman said that they spoke to workers while the factory management assured of paying dues.

As of filing this report till 1:15pm, workers were staging demonstrations at the factory.

According to Industrial Police, 50 factories in Chittagong have been shut over the past seven months since August 5 last year.

Among them are 18 BGMEA-affiliated factories, two under BKMEA, one a BTMA member, nine in Bepza and 22 others.

Two factories were shut permanently.

