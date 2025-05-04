Gas cylinder explosion in Gazipur: Death toll rises to 4

Following a gas cylinder explosion in Gazipur, the death toll has risen to four as Parvin Akhter, 32—the mother of Ayan, a child who earlier succumbed to burn injuries—passed away early Sunday while undergoing treatment.

She died while undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery around 4am on Sunday, reports Bangla Tribune.

Her death brings the total number of fatalities from the incident to four. Another woman remains under treatment, and her condition is reported to be critical, according to the attending doctors

Dr Shawon Bin Rahman, a resident medical officer at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, confirmed the information.

Earlier, on Saturday at around 8am, Ayan passed away while undergoing treatment.

He had suffered burns on 28% of his body.

Prior to that, on Monday, two other women—Seema Akhter, 30, and Taslima Akhter, 30—who had also been severely burned in the incident, passed away.

The gas cylinder explosion occurred on the night of Sunday at a house near Molla Market in the Mogorkhal area of Gazipur city.

Five people, including women and a child, sustained burns in the incident.

They were later admitted to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka.