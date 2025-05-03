Worker dies from toxic gas inhalation in Lalmonirhat

A young worker died after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a septic tank at Satpatki area of Mohendranagar union under Sadar upazila on Saturday morning.

The deceased was Maruf Hossain, 22, son of Abdul Khalek, a resident of Balapara under Rajpur union of the upazila.

According to Mohammad Nurnabi, officer-in-charge (OC) of Sadar police station, the incident occurred around 11am when Maruf and another worker entered the septic tank of a house to clean it. Maruf lost consciousness and died on the spot due to exposure to poisonous gas.

The other worker was rescued from the tank, the OC said.