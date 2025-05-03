Khaleda Zia’s flight to make one-hour stopover at Sylhet Osmani Airport

A Bangladesh Biman flight (BG-202) transporting BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia is scheduled to make a one-hour stopover at Sylhet MAG Osmani International Airport on Monday morning, according to Md Shahnewaz Majumder, the Sylhet district manager of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

BNP activists and leaders are undertaking meticulous preparations to orchestrate a grand reception at the airport to warmly welcome their party chief. The same flight is also returning Dr Zubaida Rahman, the spouse of BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and a descendant of a prominent Sylheti family, sparking additional enthusiasm among party members.

The Biman official informed the Dhaka Tribune that the flight is scheduled to depart from London Heathrow Airport at 6:20pm, local time, on Sunday evening, accompanied by former prime minister Khaleda Zia and her entourage. The aircraft is slated to arrive at Sylhet MAG Osmani International Airport at 9:20am for a brief sojourn of one hour before embarking on its journey to Dhaka at 10:05am.

Initially, Biman had proposed a direct landing in Dhaka, taking into account Khaleda Zia’s health condition. However, she graciously declined the proposal, expressing concern for the potential inconvenience it might pose to her fellow passengers, the official remarked.

Speaking to the media on Friday, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said: “InshaAllah, Madam will return to the country on the morning of the 5th. As far as we know, both her daughters-in-law—Zubaida Rahman (Tarique Rahman's wife) and Syeda Shamila Rahman (wife of late Arafat Rahman Coco)—will be accompanying her.”

Sylhet BNP ready to welcome party chief

Sylhet BNP is preparing for a grand reception to welcome Khaleda Zia. District BNP President Abdul Kaiyum Chowdhury announced that leaders and activists have been instructed to assemble at the airport to extend their greetings. He confirmed that Dr Zubaida Rahman, a distinguished physician, will accompany the party leader.

Widespread enthusiasm permeates Sylhet in anticipation of this historic return, with numerous pro-democracy advocates perceiving it as a harbinger of renewed hope. Chowdhury articulated that the public gathering will be serene, disciplined, and a testament to collective strength—signifying a pivotal milestone in the struggle for democracy.

On January 8, Khaleda Zia was transported to London via a specialized air ambulance dispatched by the Emir of Qatar for advanced medical treatment.

Upon her arrival, she was admitted to the London Clinic, where she received care under the supervision of esteemed specialists, Prof Patrick Kennedy and Prof Jennifer Cross, for a duration of 17 days. Since January 25, she has remained under their ongoing care at the residence of Tarique Rahman. Now, after nearly four months, she is poised to return home.