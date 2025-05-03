Garment worker killed after being hit by truck in Dhamrai

A motorcyclist named Md Rafique, 39, a garment worker, was killed after being hit by a truck in Dhamrai, Dhaka.

The accident occurred around 7:45am on Saturday in the Dhaka-bound lane of the Dhaka-Aricha Highway in front of Incepta Pharma in the Barbaria area of Gangutia Union.

The deceased, Md Rafique, was the son of Md Tamizuddin of Khushichar area in Harirampur Police Station, Manikganj district. He worked as a supervisor at the Palmal Garments Factory (Nafa-2) in Joypura, Dhamrai.

According to the highway police, Rafique was on his way to the factory by motorcycle when a truck hit him from behind near Barbaria. He was thrown off the bike, sustained serious injuries, and died on the spot.

Golra Highway Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Sohel Sarwar said the body was recovered from the scene after receiving information. The truck involved in the accident could not be seized. Legal action in this regard is underway.