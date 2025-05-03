Saturday, May 03, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Khulna University students protest over assault on a teacher

Current students of Khulna University strongly condemned the incident and demanded the highest punishment under existing laws

Protesting students at Khluna University. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 03 May 2025, 11:10 AM

Assistant Student Affairs Director Hasan Mahmud Saki of Khulna University was seriously injured in an attack by a former student. In protest of the incident, students organized a demonstration on campus that night. 

The victim was taken to Khulna Medical College Hospital.  The incident occurred around 9:30pm on Friday night in front of the university's old administrative building.

The attacker, Abdullah Noman, was a student from the 2018 batch of the Bangla department. The protesting students declared Abdullah Noman banned from the campus.

Khulna University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Rezaul Karim said that an investigation committee has already been formed regarding the incident.

According to the students, during a discussion between current students and Assistant Student Affairs Director Hasan Mahmud (Saki) regarding internal campus issues, Abdullah Noman, a former student from the Bangla 2018 batch, got into an argument and physically assaulted the teacher.

Current students of Khulna University strongly condemned the incident, they demanded the highest punishment under existing laws.

At around 12:30am, students held a protest rally on campus. They also demanded that the attacker be permanently banned from entering the campus and receive the maximum possible punishment.

Expressing solidarity with the students' demands, Khulna University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Rezaul Karim also delivered a speech.

student protestKhulna University (KU)
