KU’s 2025-26 admission tests on Dec 18-19

The university has advised students to regularly visit the website for updates and instructions

File image of Khulna University. Photo: Collected
Update : 23 Oct 2025, 01:07 PM

The admission tests for undergraduate and honours first-year programs at Khulna University (KU) for the 2025-26 academic session will be held on December 18 and 19.

According to a notice issued by the university registrar’s office, the "A" and "B" unit exams are scheduled for December 18.

The "A" unit covers disciplines under the School of Science, Engineering and Technology, while the "B" unit includes those under the School of Biological Sciences.

On December 19, the "C" and "D" unit exams will be held. The "C" unit comprises disciplines from the School of Arts and Humanities, Social Sciences, Law, Education and Fine Arts, while the "D" unit represents the School of Management and Business Administration.

Detailed information regarding the admission tests and application procedures will be available on KU’s official website from October 29.

The university has advised students to regularly visit the website for updates and instructions.

