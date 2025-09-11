Thursday, September 11, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

EU ambassador urges youth to lead in forestry, urban development

The solutions for a sustainable future lie within the youth's thinking and new ideas, says the ambassador

European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh Michael Miller delivers a keynote speech at Khulna University’s Journalist Liakat Ali Auditorium on Thursday, September 11, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 11 Sep 2025, 07:43 PM

Michael Miller, ambassador of the European Union to Bangladesh, has urged young people to take the lead in promoting sustainable agriculture, forestry, and urban development, highlighting their ideas and innovation as vital for tackling climate change and building a resilient future.

He made the remarks on Thursday while delivering a keynote speech at Khulna University’s Journalist Liakat Ali Auditorium during a dialogue titled “NDC 3.0 for COP30: Dialogue on Agriculture, Forestry & Urbanization”, jointly organised by Khulna University, the Bangladesh Institute of Planners, and Youth for NDC.

“Climate change is the greatest challenge facing the world today. It affects not only the environment but also the economy and every sector of society,” Miller said. “Bangladesh, as a climate-vulnerable country, faces direct threats. Agriculture and rural livelihoods are under severe risk, and environmentally friendly strategies must be integrated into economic and development planning. No country can tackle climate change alone; international collaboration is essential.”

He highlighted the crucial role of youth in leading the next generation. “The solutions for a sustainable future lie within your thinking and new ideas. Youth must take the lead in renewable energy, green technology, sustainable agricultural practices, and environmentally friendly urban planning,” he said, warning that failure to act could endanger future generations.

Miller also spoke about education and research opportunities, noting the EU’s commitment through the Erasmus+ program, which allows Bangladeshi students to study at European universities and build global networks.

Khulna University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Rezaul Karim said residents in Khulna face the realities of climate change daily, including cyclones, salinity, river erosion, and rising sea levels. “The upcoming Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) will be crucial, prioritising climate-smart agriculture, sustainable forestry, and resilient urban development,” he added. He noted that researchers at Khulna University are already working on salt-tolerant crops, mangrove conservation, and sustainable city planning, sharing their findings with the government and development partners.

Earlier, Ambassador Miller was welcomed with flowers at Khulna University and had a courtesy meeting with the vice-chancellor, who briefed him on the university’s work. He was presented with a monogrammed university crest, alongside Treasurer Professor Dr Md Noor Un Nabi and other faculty and staff.

Topics:

European Union (EU)Khulna University (KU)
Read More

Home adviser seeks cooperation from EU to prevent illegal immigration

EU lauds Dhaka’s collaborative efforts in addressing irregular migration

Debapriya: Sustainable development impossible without good governance, effective policy reform

EU stresses empowered Rohingya voices for sustainable solutions

Lutfey Siddiqi: Post-uprising Bangladesh must fast-track labour reforms

EU, BTRC discuss cybersecurity, digital economy

Latest News

What Charlie Kirk’s assassination tells us

Jucsu polls conclude amid allegations of rigging and boycott

Armed forces’ magistracy powers extended of for 60 more days

After protests oust PM, Nepal stares into political void

Dengue: 6 die, 586 more hospitalized in 24hrs

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x