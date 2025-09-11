EU ambassador urges youth to lead in forestry, urban development

Michael Miller, ambassador of the European Union to Bangladesh, has urged young people to take the lead in promoting sustainable agriculture, forestry, and urban development, highlighting their ideas and innovation as vital for tackling climate change and building a resilient future.

He made the remarks on Thursday while delivering a keynote speech at Khulna University’s Journalist Liakat Ali Auditorium during a dialogue titled “NDC 3.0 for COP30: Dialogue on Agriculture, Forestry & Urbanization”, jointly organised by Khulna University, the Bangladesh Institute of Planners, and Youth for NDC.

“Climate change is the greatest challenge facing the world today. It affects not only the environment but also the economy and every sector of society,” Miller said. “Bangladesh, as a climate-vulnerable country, faces direct threats. Agriculture and rural livelihoods are under severe risk, and environmentally friendly strategies must be integrated into economic and development planning. No country can tackle climate change alone; international collaboration is essential.”

He highlighted the crucial role of youth in leading the next generation. “The solutions for a sustainable future lie within your thinking and new ideas. Youth must take the lead in renewable energy, green technology, sustainable agricultural practices, and environmentally friendly urban planning,” he said, warning that failure to act could endanger future generations.

Miller also spoke about education and research opportunities, noting the EU’s commitment through the Erasmus+ program, which allows Bangladeshi students to study at European universities and build global networks.

Khulna University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Rezaul Karim said residents in Khulna face the realities of climate change daily, including cyclones, salinity, river erosion, and rising sea levels. “The upcoming Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) will be crucial, prioritising climate-smart agriculture, sustainable forestry, and resilient urban development,” he added. He noted that researchers at Khulna University are already working on salt-tolerant crops, mangrove conservation, and sustainable city planning, sharing their findings with the government and development partners.

Earlier, Ambassador Miller was welcomed with flowers at Khulna University and had a courtesy meeting with the vice-chancellor, who briefed him on the university’s work. He was presented with a monogrammed university crest, alongside Treasurer Professor Dr Md Noor Un Nabi and other faculty and staff.