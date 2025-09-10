Debapriya: Sustainable development impossible without good governance, effective policy reform

Economist and public policy analyst Debapriya Bhattacharya said on Wednesday that sustainable development in Bangladesh is impossible without good governance and effective policy reforms.

Bhattacharya was speaking as the keynote speaker at a seminar titled “Bangladesh in Transition: Governance, Economy and Policy Reforms” organized by the Development Studies Discipline at Khulna University.

He stressed the importance of contemporary policies to respond to global economic changes and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The economist highlighted that reforms require:

Clear identification of problem areas and practical implementation of ideas

Policy coordination and strategies to tackle global and domestic challenges

Active participation from stakeholders, a democratic environment, and media freedom

Special attention to disadvantaged groups

“Reform is a collective process, not the work of a single individual or institution,” Bhattacharya said. “Investment must be accelerated, and reforms should be advanced with a universal perspective.”

Vice Chancellor Prof Md Rezaul Karim, the seminar’s chief guest, emphasized preparing the new generation as capable human resources through higher education, research, and knowledge practice. He also reiterated Khulna University’s commitment to research-oriented education and contributing to the country’s development journey.

The seminar was presided over by Dr Kazi Humayun Kabir, head of Development Studies, and included speeches from Prof Sheikh Sharafat Hossain, dean of the School of Social Sciences, and Associate Prof Md Zobayer Hossain.