Debapriya: Interim govt pursuing reforms without engaging stakeholder

The interim government of Bangladesh has been pursuing reform discussions without involving key stakeholders, said eminent economist Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya on Thursday.

The government lacks a strong moral foundation as it is not an elected one, he said at a pre-election programme titled “Citizen Manifesto” organised by the Citizens’ Platform in Sylhet.

Dr Debapriya, distinguished fellow of the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), said the interim government wants to bring reforms and is continuing discussions on the issue.

“However, more than a year has passed, yet neither the government nor any adviser has engaged directly with stakeholders or the general public. They are attempting to reform the system without public participation,” he added.

The Citizens’ Platform organised the pre-election event to ensure the participation of marginalised communities and highlight their expectations in ongoing discussions about reforms, justice, and the electoral process.

According to the platform, the manifesto will propose several key national initiatives aimed at building a fair and equitable Bangladesh.

The event will be broadcast live on the organisation’s Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn pages inviting public feedback and participation.