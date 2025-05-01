Thursday, May 01, 2025

Lightning strike leaves farmer dead in Kishoreganj

Three others were struck by thunderbolt while they were working in a paddy drying field 

File image of Kishoreganj map. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 01 May 2025, 09:38 AM

A farmer was killed and three others were injured in a lightning strike while drying paddy in Kishoreganj's Itna upazila on Wednesday evening, police said.

The deceased  Nuruzzaman Anufal, 50, was the son of late Mofil Miah of Kaktengur village of Elangjuri union of the upazila.

Quoting locals, Md Zafar Iqbal, officer-in-charge (OC) of Itna Police Station, said Nuruzzaman and three others were struck by thunderbolt while they were working in a paddy drying field at 7pm, leaving them injured.

Later, locals rescued them and took them to Itna Upazila Health Complex, where doctor Kawsar Mia declared Nuruzzaman dead upon arrival.

The injured were discharged after receiving primary treatment, added the OC.

The police officer also said that they are investigating the incident.

Kishoreganj Lightning Strike
