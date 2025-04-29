Wednesday, April 30, 2025

One injured as roof wall collapses at JnU’s Obokash Bhaban

'That section has had cracks for a long time,' revealed a student

Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 29 Apr 2025, 07:19 PM

A portion of the second floor of the Obokash Bhaban at Jagannath University (JnU) suddenly collapsed on Tuesday morning, injuring one person.

The injured is Shakil Shikder, an employee of the university’s Office of the Chief Engineer.

Recounting the incident, Shakil said: “I had just finished work and was coming down when the roof wall collapsed. Some parts fell on my leg, but I miraculously survived what could have been a serious accident.”

Eyewitness Russell Ahmed said: “A few of us were standing near the cafeteria. Suddenly, there was a loud noise, it felt like an earthquake. Everyone nearby ran away quickly. There had been cracks in that section for a long time.”

A student, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: “Students risk their lives to go to the cafeteria. That section has had cracks for a long time. Doesn’t the administration see that? They should have taken action much earlier.”

Regarding the matter, the university’s chief engineer said: “Previously, a part of the building's balcony had also collapsed, and we repaired it. The building is quite old. We will take immediate steps to renovate it.”

