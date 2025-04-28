Monday, April 28, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

3 killed in Kishoreganj lightning strikes

Two farmers and a woman killed in two separate incidents of lightning strikes

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 28 Apr 2025, 04:33 PM

Two farmers and a woman were killed in two separate incidents of lightning strikes in Kishoreganj on Monday.

The victims were Fulesha Begum, 65, and farmers Indrajit Das, 36, and Swadhin Mia, 14.

Fulesha died on the spot when lightning struck her while she was drying paddy straw near her home in Shantiganj Haor in Mithamoin upazila around 8:30am, said Mithamoin police station Sub-inspector Arpan Biswas.

Indrajit and Swadhin were killed by a lightning strike while harvesting paddy in Halalpur Haor of Austagram upazila around 10am, said Austagram police station Officer-in-Charge Md Ruhul Amin.

Topics:

KishoreganjLightning Strike
Read More

Expatriate killed by lightning strike in Sylhet

Pagla Mosque donations cross record-breaking 9C mark

Swechasebak League leader arrested at home after posting ‘Goodbye, Bangladesh’ online

12hrs gas supply suspension in Monohardi upazila, Kishoreganj

Probe launched after 2 patients die following alleged wrong treatment in Kishoreganj

5 dead in pickup-auto-rickshaw collision in Kishoreganj

Latest News

Farooki concerned by murder case against Iresh Zaker

ICT sets May 25 for submitting probe report in Ashulia mass killing case

Standard Bank holds 48th board meeting

Suspect charged with murder in Canada car attack that killed 11

Fires rage two days after Iran port blast killed 46

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x