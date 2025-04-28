3 killed in Kishoreganj lightning strikes

Two farmers and a woman were killed in two separate incidents of lightning strikes in Kishoreganj on Monday.

The victims were Fulesha Begum, 65, and farmers Indrajit Das, 36, and Swadhin Mia, 14.

Fulesha died on the spot when lightning struck her while she was drying paddy straw near her home in Shantiganj Haor in Mithamoin upazila around 8:30am, said Mithamoin police station Sub-inspector Arpan Biswas.

Indrajit and Swadhin were killed by a lightning strike while harvesting paddy in Halalpur Haor of Austagram upazila around 10am, said Austagram police station Officer-in-Charge Md Ruhul Amin.