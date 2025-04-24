Kuet pro-VC claims he did not resign

Shariful Alam, pro-vice-chancellor of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (Kuet), has denied resigning from his position despite media reports claiming that both he and the vice-chancellor had stepped down.

“I left the campus at 10pm on Wednesday. However, I did not sign any document. It may be a release order, but I did not resign, nor was I asked to resign. If we were told that resignation was the only solution to stabilise the campus, we would have considered it. But I have not submitted any resignation letter."

He made these comments on Thursday, following media reports claiming that both the vice-chancellor and pro-vice-chancellor of Kuet had resigned.

Attempts to reach vice-chancellor Mohammad Mashud for confirmation were unsuccessful.

Shariful Alam said that the University Grants Commission (UGC) team worked on campus from morning till night on Wednesday, mostly speaking with students. “They spoke with me from 4:30pm to 5pm, discussing the incidents of April 18 and 19. I never got the impression that I lacked integrity or transparency. I have always worked for the welfare of the institution and its students. But I still don’t understand what my fault is.”

Earlier that night, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued a press release signed by Public Relations Officer Md Mamun-or-Rashid, stating that the process of relieving Kuet Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mohammad Mashud and Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shariful Alam of their duties had begun.

Quoting the Ministry of Education, the statement also said that a search committee would soon be formed to appoint new officials to both positions. In the interim, a senior professor would be temporarily assigned the duties of vice-chancellor to ensure the university's operations continue uninterrupted.

Following the announcement, Shariful Alam sent a letter to the education adviser on Thursday, urging the government to refrain from making a hasty decision and to conduct a thorough investigation before taking further steps.

In the letter, Prof Dr Shariful Alam wrote: “During the July 2024 uprising, I strongly stood by the students and the public. Later, on December 4, 2024, the interim government appointed me as Kuet’s pro-vice-chancellor. Since joining, I have always prioritised institutional and student interests in meetings and syndicate sessions.”

He also alleged that the vice-chancellor had not cooperated with him in administrative or financial matters. “The syndicate’s policy allowing the pro-vice-chancellor limited administrative and financial responsibilities was revoked in an emergency session on January 11. Since then, I have been prevented from signing off on bills or participating in administrative duties. The role has been made purely ceremonial, with my only official duty being chairing the library committee.”

Despite this, he claimed to have worked diligently for the university’s welfare. “I learned from media reports last night that the government had begun the process of removing me. But to this day, I don’t know what crime I’ve committed, nor was I given a chance to defend myself — something I find deeply unfortunate and unwarranted.”

Regarding the incident on February 18, he said: “I tried to calm both the students and the outsiders involved in the attack. I was hit by two stones or bricks and was injured alongside the students. General students’ testimonies and video footage could confirm this.”

Shariful Alam warned that removing the pro-vice-chancellor without offering a chance for self-defence or citing any wrongdoing would send the wrong message to the university community. “I request that no biased decision be made and that any action be based on a fair investigation.”