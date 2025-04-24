Students end hunger strike after 56hrs as Kuet VC, pro-VC set to be removed

Students of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (Kuet), who had been on a hunger strike, ended their protest early on Thursday after 56 hours, following the announcement that the process of removing Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohammad Mashud and Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Sk Shariful Alam is underway.

A visiting delegation from the University Grants Commission (UGC) offered them drinks to end the hunger strike at around 1am.

Afterwards, the students held a celebratory procession on campus.

Earlier in the night, a press release from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting confirmed that the process of relieving the vice-chancellor and pro-vice-chancellor of their duties had begun.

According to the release, a search committee will be formed promptly to appoint new officials to these positions. In the interim, a senior professor will be temporarily appointed as acting vice-chancellor to ensure the university's operations continue.

Previously, the vice-chancellor had refused to resign voluntarily, saying he would only step down if the government asked him to – not on his own accord.

Notably, dozens were injured in a clash on February 18 at Kuet.

On February 25, the university’s syndicate announced an indefinite suspension of academic activities and closure of dormitories.

Then, on April 13, students defied restrictions and re-entered the campus.

The next day, during an emergency syndicate meeting, 37 students were temporarily suspended over alleged involvement in the February clash.

Later, 32 students began a hunger strike on Monday, demanding the vice-chancellor’s removal.

A government delegation, including the education adviser, failed to convince the students to end the strike during a visit on Wednesday.

Students from Dhaka University and other institutions also joined the movement, issuing ultimatums for the VC’s resignation in solidarity with Kuet students.