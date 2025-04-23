BDSC condemns interim govt's inaction on Kuet issue

The Bangladesh Democratic Student Council (BDSC) has condemned the role of the interim government and student advisers in the recent Kuet issue, where students are demanding the vice chancellor's resignation through a hunger strike.

The comment was made during a press briefing held at Raju Memorial Sculpture around 3pm on Wednesday.

BDSC considers it shameful for the interim government to hold power "by the blood of the students" but not listen to their demands now.

The organization declared that it will continue its hunger strike in solidarity with Kuet students.

The student organization called for VC Dr Mohammad Mashud's resignation by 3pm through government intervention.

They also announced that one of their joint conveners had fallen ill due to a heat stroke during the strike.

Tahmid Al Mudassir Chowdhury, chief organizer of BDSC said: "If you (interim government) don't have the power to exercise authority, if you don't have the power to remove a mere VC, then you have no right to run the country or hold power in a state."

According to Zahid Ahsan, member secretary of BDSC, Kuet VC announced that he would not be resigning, following a syndicate meeting held on Wednesday.

Zahid urged the University Grants Commission (UGC) team visiting Kuet to take action regarding the VC's resignation, rather than asking students to abstain from their hunger strike.

"If the interim government is unable to secure his resignation, he must be forcibly removed from power," Zahid added.

BDSC also condemned the Education Adviser Dr Chowdhury Rafiqul Abrar for returning to Dhaka without taking any effective measures after visiting Kuet.

The organization alleged that the adviser requested Kuet students to abstain from the hunger strike, rather than addressing the issue of the VC's resignation.

Tahmid said that the interim government has completely failed to understand the sentiment of students and the general public.

He warned the interim government that if they do not accept the students' demands, it will not end well for them.

"These students and citizens will take to the streets like in days past and will not rest until they see the end of the interim government," he added.

Earlier, BDSC began protesting to express solidarity with Kuet students through a symbolic hunger strike starting at 5pm on Tuesday, and later called for an indefinite hunger strike at 7pm.

Some NCP leaders, including Hasnat Abdullah, responded to their call and joined the indefinite hunger strike around 3am on Wednesday.

Additionally, BDSC's Jahangirnagar University, Dhaka College, Titumir College, Uttara, Mirpur, Chittagong University, Jagannath University, and Tejgaon units have announced their solidarity and started their own hunger strikes.