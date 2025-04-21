Monday, April 21, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

BSF returns two boats belonging to Bangladeshi fishermen

This followed two rounds of flag meetings between the camp commanders of the BGB and BSF

Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 21 Apr 2025, 09:35 AM

The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) has returned two boats belonging to Bangladeshi fishermen.

The boats were handed over at the Kalindi River’s zero point on the Satkhira border between the two countries on Sunday afternoon.

This followed two rounds of flag meetings between the camp commanders of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and BSF on April 18 and 19.

The meetings, held on the Kalindi River, were attended by BGB Koikhali Camp Commander Subedar Abu Bakkar and BSF Shamshernagar Camp Commander.

Subedar Abu Bakkar confirmed that the BSF returned the two boats along with nets, ropes, goods, and all the money that had been on board.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring strict border security and maintaining a cordial relationship.

The incident dates back to April 15, when BSF personnel reportedly entered Bangladeshi territory in a speedboat and seized the boats of fishermen who were fishing in the Boyarsingh area.

Following the incident, eight fishermen from Tengra Khali, Manikpur, and Shailkhali villages in Shyamnagar upazila returned home on foot through the forest over two days.

In response, the BGB lodged a formal protest and invited BSF to a flag meeting.

Topics:

BGB-BSF
Read More

BSF shoots Bangladeshi youth in eye after detaining him

BSF returns 5 Bangladeshis through Lalmonirhat border

BGB thwarts BSF attempt to construct fence along border

BGB protests killing of Bangladeshi by BSF

Bangladeshi youth killed by BSF gunfire in Panchagarh

Bangladeshi youth killed by Indian Khasia

Latest News

Bangladesh urges EU to open visa centre in Dhaka

Murder case filed over death of Bhabesh Chandra Roy in Dinajpur

No reason to delay election beyond December, says BNP’s Nazrul

Rajuk chairman: 3,382 Dhaka buildings to be demolished

Brac launches technology-enabled healthcare project in Kurigram’s hard-to-reach chars

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x