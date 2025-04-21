BSF returns two boats belonging to Bangladeshi fishermen

The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) has returned two boats belonging to Bangladeshi fishermen.

The boats were handed over at the Kalindi River’s zero point on the Satkhira border between the two countries on Sunday afternoon.

This followed two rounds of flag meetings between the camp commanders of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and BSF on April 18 and 19.

The meetings, held on the Kalindi River, were attended by BGB Koikhali Camp Commander Subedar Abu Bakkar and BSF Shamshernagar Camp Commander.

Subedar Abu Bakkar confirmed that the BSF returned the two boats along with nets, ropes, goods, and all the money that had been on board.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring strict border security and maintaining a cordial relationship.

The incident dates back to April 15, when BSF personnel reportedly entered Bangladeshi territory in a speedboat and seized the boats of fishermen who were fishing in the Boyarsingh area.

Following the incident, eight fishermen from Tengra Khali, Manikpur, and Shailkhali villages in Shyamnagar upazila returned home on foot through the forest over two days.

In response, the BGB lodged a formal protest and invited BSF to a flag meeting.