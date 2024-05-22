1.5km long peace procession at Ukhiya marking Buddha Purnima

Buddha Purnima, the biggest religious festival of Buddhists, has been celebrated in Cox's Bazar through various arrangements with due respect.

On this occasion, peace rallies were held in various Buddhist Bihars and Buddhapallis of the district on Wednesday morning.

Among them, a procession was organized over an area of one and a half kilometers in Ukhiya, the longest rally at Ukhiya.

Thousands of men and women of the Buddhist community took part in this rally, about one and a half kilometers long, with a fleet of hundreds of vehicles.

The procession started from the Kutupalong High School area of Ukhiya and ended at the Kotbazar Central Mahasmashan Bhavana Buddhist Bihar after moving around the 20 km long area of Morichya station. Later a religious program was held there.

Buddha Purnima, the largest religious festival of the Buddhist community, is being observed on Wednesday across the country.