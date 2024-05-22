Thursday, May 23, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

1.5km long peace procession at Ukhiya marking Buddha Purnima

Thousands of men and women of the Buddhist community takes part in this rally

 

The image shows the procession which is brought out marking Buddha Purnima at Ukhia of in Cox's Bazar on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 22 May 2024, 06:23 PM

Buddha Purnima, the biggest religious festival of Buddhists, has been celebrated in Cox's Bazar through various arrangements with due respect.

On this occasion, peace rallies were held in various Buddhist Bihars and Buddhapallis of the district on Wednesday morning.

Among them, a procession was organized over an area of one and a half kilometers in Ukhiya, the longest rally at Ukhiya.

Thousands of men and women of the Buddhist community took part in this rally, about one and a half kilometers long, with a fleet of hundreds of vehicles.

The procession started from the Kutupalong High School area of Ukhiya and ended at the Kotbazar Central Mahasmashan Bhavana Buddhist Bihar after moving around the 20 km long area of Morichya station. Later a religious program was held there.

Buddha Purnima, the largest religious festival of the Buddhist community, is being observed on Wednesday across the country.

Topics:

Buddha Purnima
Read More

President urges Buddhist leaders to work for people's wellbeing

President, PM emphasize peace as Bangladesh observes Buddha Purnima

Buddha Purnima on Wednesday

President urges Buddhist leaders to work for people's welfare

IGP: Law enforcers working to ensure peaceful celebration of all religious festivals

Buddha Purnima being celebrated Thursday

Latest News

Who was Anwarul Azim Anar, the MP murdered in India?

Himsagar mango harvesting begins in Satkhira

BMD: Low pressure area formed over Bay likely to intensify further

Kyrgyz Deputy Minister of Education assures safety for Bangladeshi students

British-Bangladeshi owner of LPL team arrested for graft allegations

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x