ARTICLE 19 organizes workshop for journalists to combat misinformation

ARTICLE 19 has organized a day-long workshop for journalists, activists and human rights activists in Rangpur on identifying misinformation on social media.

A total of 35 journalists from print, electronic and local and national media, took part in the day-long training session held at the conference room of NGO Forum in Rangpur city.

Journalists and human rights activists from Rangpur, Panchagarh, Gaibandha, Nilphamari, Kurigram, Thakurgaon and Lalmonirhat districts also took part in the training.

In today's age of abundant information, the significance of verifying them is more important than ever, especially for media personnel. This challenge is exacerbated by journalists in marginalized areas.

The media scenario across the globe is changing rapidly and Bangladesh is not free from its impact. Especially online or social media is becoming increasingly popular and important as a source of information and expression.

However, alongside their prominence comes a myriad of negative and sensitive risks for those engaged in their use.

Journalists working in different districts, upazilas and unions outside Dhaka face more challenges in identifying these issues.

ARTICLE 19 organized the workshop under the project "Empowering Journalists, Activists and HRD to Identify Facts from Fake" with financial support from the Asia Foundation.

The objective of this workshop is to prevent misinformation and to make the trainees skilled in media literacy.