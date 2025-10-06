BanglaFact: Indian video misrepresented as Bangladesh incident

Fact-checking platform BanglaFact, operated by the Press Institute of Bangladesh (PIB), has identified a concerted attempt to create confusion and spread rumors by falsely claiming an Indian video as a Bangladeshi incident.

BanglaFact investigation team mentioned that a video depicting a fatal shooting, which was widely circulated on social media platforms with the false claim that the incident occurred in Bangladesh, has been definitively identified as originating in India.

The team confirmed that the shooting incident did not take place in Bangladesh. Instead, the scene captured in the video is from an event that occurred in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, India.

The fact-checkers verified the location by conducting reverse image searches on still photographs taken from the video.

This search led them to reports published on the international media outlet NDTV's website on Friday.

The reports confirmed that the event took place several months prior in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, India. Similar information was also found in reports from other Indian media organizations, including Bhaskar News.

BanglaFact ultimately confirmed that the video of a person being shot with a firearm in India was intentionally spread on social media claiming to be an incident in Bangladesh.