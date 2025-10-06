Monday, October 06, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

BanglaFact: Indian video misrepresented as Bangladesh incident

BanglaFact confirmed that video of a person being shot with firearm in India was intentionally spread on social media claiming to be an incident in Bangladesh

BanglaFact. Photo: BSS
Update : 06 Oct 2025, 07:26 PM

Fact-checking platform BanglaFact, operated by the Press Institute of Bangladesh (PIB), has identified a concerted attempt to create confusion and spread rumors by falsely claiming an Indian video as a Bangladeshi incident. 

BanglaFact investigation team mentioned that a video depicting a fatal shooting, which was widely circulated on social media platforms with the false claim that the incident occurred in Bangladesh, has been definitively identified as originating in India. 

The team confirmed that the shooting incident did not take place in Bangladesh. Instead, the scene captured in the video is from an event that occurred in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, India.

The fact-checkers verified the location by conducting reverse image searches on still photographs taken from the video. 

This search led them to reports published on the international media outlet NDTV's website on Friday. 

The reports confirmed that the event took place several months prior in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, India. Similar information was also found in reports from other Indian media organizations, including Bhaskar News. 

BanglaFact ultimately confirmed that the video of a person being shot with a firearm in India was intentionally spread on social media claiming to be an incident in Bangladesh.

Topics:

misinformationPress Institute of Bangladesh (PIB)
Read More

Salahuddin: Tackling rumours, misinformation harder before polls

CA press wing: Propagandist Shoaib Choudhury spreading misinformation against Bangladesh

Rumor Scanner: 837 cases of misinformation detected in Bangladesh early 2025

MGI stands against misinformation

Travel advisory: Media urged to refrain from disseminating unverified, distorted info

CA Press Wing: Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council report misleading

Latest News

Khaled Mashud elected BCB director first time as new board takes shape

A bold call that defines India’s next cricketing chapter

Govt suspends appointment of principals, headteachers in non-govt institutions

Tarique: People the ultimate judge on trial of Awami League

Greta Thunberg among 171 more Gaza flotilla activists deported

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x