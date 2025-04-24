MGI stands against misinformation

Meghna Group of Industries (MGI), one of the leading conglomerates of Bangladesh, has taken a firm stand against misinformation and categorically denied all of the false claims made by some of the media outlets and social media pages.

In a public announcement posted on the official website on Monday, the conglomerate has taken this stance.

MGI, in the official statement, said: “We are aware of certain media reports intended to tarnish our reputation by making false and fabricated allegations. MGI categorically denies these claims and is confident that any thorough review—domestic or international—will reaffirm our strict adherence to all applicable laws and regulations.”

The statement added: “We adhere to rigorous internal governance protocols, undergo regular external audits, and remain certain that no investigation will uncover evidence of misconduct.”

MGI mentioned that its proven global credibility is reflected in its partnerships with institutions such as the World Bank and IFC on multiple financings, as well as with DEG, IDB, ADB, FMO, HSBC, Sinosure, and other development finance institutions.

It further said that these institutions require the highest standards of transparency, ethics, and legal conformity, all of which the conglomerate consistently maintains.

It continued: “While we recognize healthy competition as a cornerstone of a vibrant economy, we believe some of these allegations stem from orchestrated media pressure intended to destabilize one of Bangladesh’s leading industrial conglomerates.”

“We call on all stakeholders—especially the press—to distinguish fact from conjecture and to report responsibly based on verified information.”

It further added: “We extend our sincere thanks to our employees, partners, investors, the government of Bangladesh, and supporters—both at home and abroad—for their steadfast trust. Your confidence in MGI’s values and vision strengthens our resolve to continue driving national progress with integrity and resilience.”