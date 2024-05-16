Special mango rail to start operation on Chapainawabganj-Dhaka route June 1

A special mango train on Chapainawabganj-Dhaka route will be launched from June 1.

The decision was taken at a meeting at the DC office on Thursday with Deputy Commissioner AKM Galiv Khan in the chair.

Like the previous year, the local administration of Chapainawabganj district has not fixed any schedule for mango harvesting and marketing.

Mango can be harvested only when mango matures, otherwise stern action will be taken against those involved in harvesting immature mango, said the DC while speaking at the meeting.

The meeting was arranged to ensure safe and chemical-free mango production, its marketing and preparing mango calendar.

The meeting also decided not to use any chemicals for ripening mango and mobile court will be conducted to monitor the mango market to ensure supply of safe and chemical-free mango.

This year, a total of 37,604 hectares of land have been brought under mango cultivation with a production target of 4.50 lakh tonnes in the district.