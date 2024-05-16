Thursday, May 16, 2024

Dhaka Tribune
Faridpur medical college store room gutted in fire

  • Damage is yet to be determined
  • 3rd fire incident at the hospital in the last 1.5 months
  • Five-member investigation committee has been formed
A fire gutted in the storeroom of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital, Faridpur on Thursday, May 15, 2024. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 16 May 2024, 01:58 PM

A fire gutted the storeroom in Faridpur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College (BSMMC), burning medicines and equipment on Thursday morning. The extent of the damage is yet to be determined. This is the third fire incident at the hospital in the last one and a half months.

The fire started around 8am in the storeroom on the hospital's second floor. The fire service brought the fire under control within 20 minutes.

Faridpur Fire Service Assistant Director Md Asaduzzaman said: “Fire service personnel quickly reached the scene after receiving the news and brought the fire under control within 20 minutes. Many medicines and equipment were inside, but the extent of the damage has not yet been determined.”

Regarding the incident, Faridpur BSMMC Deputy Director Deepak Kumar said: “A fire gutted the hospital's second-floor storeroom. It spread quickly, creating darkness due to smoke. The storeroom contained medicines, equipment, refrigerators, and other items. Several teams from the fire service are working to control the fire. The cause of the fire is still unknown.”

Deputy Commissioner Md Quamrul Ahsan Talukder said: “There have been three fires at the hospital in the last month and a half. We are alarmed and concerned. This is a 1,000-bed hospital, and a fire in such a place poses a risk of significant loss of life.

“A five-member investigation committee has been formed to determine why the fires keep occurring, and they have been asked to submit a report within the next seven working days.”

He also said that the storeroom contained medicines and new equipment, which had been damaged.

Additionally, he said that the hospital has some structural flaws, making it difficult for the fire service workers to extinguish the fire. We will discuss alternative measures with higher authorities.

