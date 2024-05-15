UPDF enforces half-day road blockade in Khagrachari, Rangamati

The United People's Democratic Front (UPDF) called a half-day blockade of roads and waterways in Khagrachari and Rangamati districts to protest the “conspiracy to repeal” the Chittagong Hill Tracts Regulation, 1900.

The blockade began at 6am and continued till 12pm.

Bus and truck movement to and from Khagrachari was stopped due to the blockade.

The picketers burnt tree trunks and tyres in different areas including Panchhari, district Sadar, Dighinala of Khagrachari.

UPDF is observing the blockade to protest “conspiracies to cancel the Chittagong Hill Tracts Regulation, 1900”.

The blockade program was announced from demonstrations held in different places of Rangamati and Khagrachari on Monday.