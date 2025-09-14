Govt to clear Faridpur road blockade if issue not resolved by Sunday afternoon

Home Adviser Lieutenant General (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Sunday issued a stern warning over the ongoing road and rail blockade in Faridpur, urging protesters to resolve the issue by afternoon or face legal action.

Speaking to reporters after a Core Committee meeting on law and order at the Home Ministry in the Bangladesh Secretariat, he said: “In no way is a road blockade acceptable. If the problem is not solved by this afternoon, the blockade in Faridpur will be cleared by enforcing the law.”

Protests in Algi and Hamirdi unions of Faridpur entered their fifth day on Sunday. Local residents have blocked highways and railway lines in protest against the Election Commission’s recent constituency demarcation, which moved the two unions from Bhanga upazila to Nagarkanda upazila under the revised boundary.

The home adviser clarified that the decision came from the Election Commission (EC) and any grievances should be taken up with the appropriate authorities.

“The blockade has caused immense suffering to thousands. No one has the right to block public roads. This cannot be tolerated,” he said.

He urged the protesters to lift the blockade immediately and pursue their demands through legal and peaceful means.

“No one will be spared if they continue to block the roads,” he warned.

He added that the government is committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring public safety and mobility.