Lynching two brothers in Faridpur: No evidence linking construction workers to  temple arson

The probe committee formed in connection with the lynching of two brothers in Dumain Union of Faridpur's Madhukhali Upazila did not find any evidence of the construction workers’ involvement in the temple arson.

The committee has submitted a report after the investigation.

Deputy Commissioner Kamrul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the submission of the investigation report on Sunday, 24 days after the incident.

He said that Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Mohammad Ali Siddiqui, the head of the probe committee, submitted the investigation report on May 7.

Deputy Commissioner Kamrul Ahsan Talukdar said that the probe committee has taken the statements of more than a hundred people while conducting their investigation. In their statement, it was alleged that more than a hundred people including local public representatives were involved in this incident.

He said: “Several issues have come up in the report. But since this is a court pending matter, we cannot say much about it.”

“It was not possible to find out who set fire to the temple. There was no statement from any eyewitness about whether the two brothers or any other worker torched the fire,” he added.

The committee made several observations.

These places should have CCTV cameras and fire extinguishers to prevent accidents, it said.

Besides, any such development activities including educational institutions should be implemented by informing the local public representatives. Apart from this, no evidence statement was received from anyone regarding the allegation of extortion in this incident.

Earlier, two construction workers, both siblings, were killed by an unruly mob on suspicion that the duo set fire to a Hindu temple in Dumain Union under Faridpur's Madhukhali Upazila on April 18.

Five more workers sustained severe injuries in the mob attack. But two of them were hospitalized.

Three cases were filed in this incident.

A case was filed by the father of the two deceased Shah Jahan Khan, 46, on the charge of murder. The second case was filed by Tapati Rani Mondal, 47, wife of temple worshiper Prabhas Chandra Mondal in connection with the arson incident in the temple.

Besides, the plaintiff in the third case is Sub-Inspector (SI) Shankar Bala of Madhukhali police station on charges of injuring policemen, obstructing government work, damaging government property and arson.

Madhukhali police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Miraj Hossain said that a total of 31 people have been arrested in these cases so far. The operation to arrest the rest of the accused is continuing.