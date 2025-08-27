Govt forms 8-member panel to review engineering students’ demands

The government has formed an eight-member committee to review and make recommendations on the demands raised by engineering students, including BSc and diploma engineers.

Headed by Road Transport and Bridges Adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan, the members of the committee included four government advisers, representatives from professional engineering students.

The Cabinet Division issued a notification on Wednesday announcing the formation of the committee, which has been asked to submit its report to the government within one month.

Earlier in the day, the students of Buet, Ruet, MIST and other engineering universities staged demonstrations at Shahbagh intersection to press home their three-point demands.

They also tried to stage demonstrations in front of the chief adviser’s residence, Jamuna.

The other members of the committee are Housing and Public Works Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan, Education Adviser CR Abrar, Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Engineer Mohammad Rezaul Islam, President of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB), Engineer Kabir Hossain, President of the Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh (IDEB), Prof Dr Engineer Tanvir Manzur, Chairman of the Board of Accreditation for Engineering and Technical Education, Bangladesh and Kazi Mohammad Mozammel Haque, Additional Secretary (Organisation and Management), Ministry of Public Administration, who will serve as the member-secretary of the committee.

The committee will examine the validity of the professional demands made by both BSc and diploma engineers, and submit a report with its recommendations.

The committee may co-opt additional members, if necessary and that the Ministry of Public Administration will provide secretarial support, said the notification.

The demands of the students include all candidates for entry-level engineering posts in grade-9 (such as Assistant Engineer or equivalent) must pass a recruitment examination and hold at least a BSc degree in engineering. No promotions should be given through quotas or by creating equivalent positions under different titles.

Recruitment exams for grade-10 technical posts (such as Sub-Assistant Engineer or equivalent) must be open to both diploma and BSc degree holders.

Legal action must be taken against individuals using the title "Engineer" without holding a BSc degree in engineering.