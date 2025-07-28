Nine-member probe commission formed over Milestone incident

The government has formed a nine-member investigation commission to determine the cause, responsibility, and damage from the aircraft crash at Milestone School and College in Uttara, Dhaka.

A notification was issued by the Cabinet Division on Sunday night to this effect. The commission has been asked to submit its report within four weeks.

The commission is headed by former secretary AKM Zafar Ullah Khan. Other members include former assistant chief of air staff (Administration) Air Vice Marshal (retd) M Said Hossain, additional secretaries from the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, and the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, Dhaka Divisional Commissioner, urban planner Prof Adil Muhammad Khan, Prof Md Ashiqur Rahman of the Mechanical Engineering Department at Buet, and Barrister Ashraf Ali.

The Dhaka Divisional Commissioner’s Office will provide secretarial support to the commission.

According to the gazette, the commission was formed in response to the tragic crash of a Bangladesh Air Force aircraft on July 21 at Milestone School and College in Uttara. The commission will determine the cause, responsibility, extent of the damage, and identify all related issues.

It has the authority to visit any location in Bangladesh and summon or question any individual.

As per the terms of reference, the commission will uncover the background, cause, and responsibility behind the tragic incident of July 21. It will assess the deaths and serious injuries of students, teachers, and others, as well as all damages resulting from the crash.

The commission will examine the legality and administrative context of constructing Milestone School and other structures so close to the airport, along with the location and safety of the flying zone.

It will provide recommendations on crash prevention, training flight operations, construction within flying zones, and emergency response protocols during major disasters. The commission will also recommend necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of such tragedies.